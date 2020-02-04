Warren Criticizes Release of Partial Caucus Results: ‘Get It Together and Release All of the Data’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) criticized the Iowa Democratic Party’s plans to release about half of the Iowa caucus results later in the day by stating that “they ought to get it together and release all of the data.”

Warren said, “I just don’t understand what that means, to release half of the data. So, I think they ought to get it together and release all of the data.”

Warren then responded to a question on whether the party should wait until they have all of the data by stating, “Well, they should get all of the data. We’re doing what we can to help, and we have called on other campaigns to do the same.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett