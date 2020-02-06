Sanders: We’ve Had ‘Enough of Iowa’ – ‘Move on to New Hampshire’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to calls for a recanvass in Iowa by the DNC by stating that there has been “enough of Iowa. I think we should move on to New Hampshire.”

He added, “[I]t is really sad that the Democratic Party of Iowa, if I may say so, screwed up the counting process quite so badly. But, at the end of the day, where we are in Iowa is, with only about 180,000 people voting, eight strong candidates, we ended up getting the — we ended up winning the popular vote by 6,000. They have a realignment process, as you know, in Iowa. We won that by 2,500. And I suspect that, at the end of the day, Mr. Buttigieg and I will have an equal number of delegates to the national convention.”

