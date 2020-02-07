ABC’s Moran: Sanders Has Finished Warren Off

During coverage of Friday’s ABC News Democratic presidential debate, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran said that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has captured the progressive lane of the Democratic Party and has finished off fellow 2020 Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Moran stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:44:05] “I think in the conversation, the family argument that Democrats are having, how progressive should we be, how centrist we should be. Bernie Sanders is the progressive candidate. Elizabeth Warren is fading. He basically finished her off. She never wanted to take him on in the hope that she would pick up his voters when he declined.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett