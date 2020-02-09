Biden: Trump ‘Has Yet Once to Condemn White Supremacy’

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” questioned why President Donald Trump has yet to condemn white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.

In August, Trump responded to the mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH saying, “Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “What are the consequences of a victory by President Trump in 2020?”

Biden said, “They are going to change the nature of who we are for a long time. Our grandchildren are listening. The idea of a man belittling people, divide us on race, religion, ethnicity, based on the things that make up America is just incredibly divisive. You see, these white supremacists coming out from under the rock. He has yet once to condemn white supremacy the Neo-Nazis. He hasn’t condemned a darn thing. He’s given them oxygen. That will continue to happen. That’s who this guy is. He has no basic American values. He doesn’t understand the American code.”

