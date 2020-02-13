CNN’s Tapper: Buttigieg Is Married to One Man — Don’t Know ‘What Number Spouse’ Limbaugh Is On

CNN’s Jake Tapper highlighted conservative talker Rush Limbaugh’s number of marriages when discussing Limbaugh’s comments about openly gay 2020 presidential candidate former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Tapper said, “Just days after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has a decade’s long record of bigotry against blacks, woman and the LGBTQ community, attacked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg because Buttigieg is gay.”

Tapper played a clip of Limbaugh saying, “How is this going to look? Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there? There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage to ram it down Trump’s throat and beat him in the general election. Really? Having fun envisioning that.”

Tapper said, “Buttigieg has not responded yet. Former Vice President Joe Biden defended Buttigieg, saying, ‘Buttigieg who served in the Navy in Afghanistan, has honor and courage.’ We should point out Buttigieg is married to one man. I don’t even know what number spouse Limbaugh is up to.”

