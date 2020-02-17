Cardin: Barr ‘Needs to Resign’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) called for Attorney General William Barr to resign.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “[M]ore than 2,000 former federal prosecutors and Department of Justice officials believe the Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, should resign. Do you agree?”

Cardin responded, “I absolutely do agree. The Attorney General Barr has been the personal attorney for the president, rather than America’s attorney general. This has been over and over again, we’ve seen him act and do the personal bidding of the president, rather than the independent Department of Justice that has a great reputation as being an independent agency. So, Attorney General Barr has crossed the line. I agree. He needs to resign.”

