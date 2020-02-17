Dem Rep. McEachin: Media Want to Suggest African American, Latino Voters Will Turn on Biden

In an interview with CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA), who is acting as a surrogate for former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, explained that although Biden is down in the very early going of the Democratic presidential race, he is still in a good position.

According to the Virginia Democrat, that includes support among African American and Latino Democratic voters.

“I don’t think he’s losing support,” McEachin said. “That is a poll that’s out there and, obviously, we can all find the polls that we want to find. But, look, just in Nevada alone, we just picked up the endorsement of my colleague, Steve [Horsford], the lone African American congressman in Nevada. We continue to pick up African American endorsements across the country.”

“And so, again, we respect the polls, and we understand what a poll might say,” he continued. “But the reality is that only poll that matters is the one where people actually walk into the voting booth and cast their vote. And we have every reason to believe he is going to continue to do well with African American voters, with Latino voters.”

McEachin criticized the media for trying to portray the views of minority voters as having turned against Biden.

“And, remember, 99 percent of Democratic Latino voters and African American voters haven’t had a chance to have their say yet,” he said. “And yet, again, the media wants to suggest that somehow their votes are going to change and they’re going to fade out and that they’re just trying to chase a winner. But I would suggest to you they’re standing on principle. They know Joe Biden. They know his record. They trust Joe Biden.”

“And, look, Joe Biden is the one who doesn’t need any training on day one,” McEachin added. “He’s going to walk into the White House, know exactly what to do, and save the soul of this nation and get us back on good footing across the globe.”

