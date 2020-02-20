MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell: ‘Donald Trump Is a Russian Operative’

Thursday on MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell reacted to reports that President Donald Trump was angered after intelligence officials told a bipartisan group of House members that Russia was attempting to get Trump re-elected.

O’Donnell said, “The president is a Russian operative. That sounds like the description of a bad Hollywood screenplay, but it is real. It is Vladimir Putin’s greatest achievement, decades after America’s victory in the Cold War and collapse of the Soviet Union, the president of the United States is now helping the president of Russia help the president of the United States to get re-elected. So that the president of Russia will have four more years of the president of the United States who he wants in the Oval Office, this is one of those shocking news days if you retain the capacity to be shocked in the Trump era by the Trump regime, which might be better labeled the Trump-Putin regime.”

Discussing outgoing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire being replaced by Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell after the briefing, O’Donnell said, “Donald Trump is operating in the White House in conjunction with Vladimir Putin to hide what Vladimir Putin is doing to help Donald Trump get re-elected. Donald Trump is a Russian operative — if tonight’s reporting by The Washington Post and The New York Times is true. And everything else we know about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin indicates that it is true.”

He added, “This is a darkly momentous event in the history of this country in the history of this world. Vladimir Putin has become Donald Trump’s running mate once again.”

