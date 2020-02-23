Howard Dean: Trump Would Give Alaska Back If Putin Asked

Former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if Russian President Vladimir Putin asked for the state of Alaska back, President Donald Trump would give it to him.

The United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million.

Dean said, “We don’t know what is going to happen yet, and it is a democratic process, and I think it is a good process. Everybody complains of how long it is and all that. I used to say it all of the time, and now it has a new meaning, but if you are not tough enough to get through this process, what are you going to do when Putin asks for Alaska back? Well, unfortunately, we have a president who would give it to him today.”

