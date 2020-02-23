Marc Short: ‘There’s Not Intelligence’ Saying Russia Wants Trump Reelected

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short said that there is not U.S. intelligence that Russia is helping President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Short said, “I think there’s not intelligence that said the Russians are trying to help Donald Trump win the election,” Short said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He continued, “We know that foreign governments have been trying to interfere in elections to sow chaos.”

He added, “When this administration has sanctioned Russia more than any administration since Ronald Reagan, and it seems that the Democrats are going to nominate someone in Bernie Sanders who honeymooned in the Soviet Union and still seems to prefer Marxism over capitalism, it’s hard to see why they’d be choosing Donald Trump over Bernie Sanders.”

