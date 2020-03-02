Sanders: ‘The Political Establishment Is Coming Together’ Against Me

Reporter: "Pete Buttigieg said he got out of the race to try to stop you." Sen. Bernie Sanders, sarcastically: "I am shocked by that." pic.twitter.com/DmfdgzUkBv

While speaking to reporters on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he isn’t surprised that “The political establishment is coming together.” Because it isn’t a secret “that there is a massive effort trying to stop Bernie Sanders.”

Sanders responded to reports that former 2020 candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s motivation for leaving the race was to stop Sanders by sarcastically saying, “I am shocked by that.”

He added, “Look, it is no secret, I mean, the Washington Post has 16 articles a day on this, that there is a massive effort trying to stop Bernie Sanders. That’s not a secret to anybody in this room. The corporate establishment is coming together. The political establishment is coming together. And they will do everything. They are really getting nervous that working people are standing up. And by the way, when we talk about South Carolina, and when we talk about other states, we are winning working class voters by big numbers. So, they’re nervous that working class people are standing up for decent wages. They’re nervous that we are prepared to take on the fossil fuel industry to try to save this planet. They’re nervous that more and more Americans understand that health care is a human right, not a privilege. So, it doesn’t surprise me, alright? I started by talking about a super PAC that is spending millions of dollars today. So, why would I be surprised that establishment politicians are coming together?”

