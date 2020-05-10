Nunes: Democrats Had ‘Deep, Dark’ and ‘Sick’ Fantasies About Trump-Russia Collusion

During Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) castigated his colleagues on the other side of the aisle and other Democrats for hyping allegations of collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Nunes said the efforts were motivated by “fantasies,” including some unsavory elements, including “pee tapes.”

Partial transcript as follows:

NUNES: We said for a long time that we had no evidence of collusion. One of the goals that we had going into this — and you’re going to have Trey Gowdy on later in the show. And we had a strategy here that we wanted to get every single person that we interviewed whether or not they knew of any evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Furthermore, what you will see, Maria, is that we even asked questions about hearsay. Did they hear anything? Do they know anything? Do they have any leads for us whatsoever? And the answer was always the same, nothing. But what you had day after day is, you had coordination with the Democrats and the mainstream media, who were essentially their mouthpieces. They would go out, run out of these hearings and say, oh, my gosh, we just had bombshells today. It was really bad. We interviewed this Trump associate, that Trump associate.

However, the opposite was true. And I think the really enlightening thing that you will see through this is not just that. I think most Americans that watch your show, that are up to speed on this, who have known this was a hoax all along, they get that there’s not going to be anything new in these transcripts, other than there will likely be — you will see — you will begin to see where some of our criminal referrals are based out of, some of the false testimony that was given to Congress. But what you will also see is, you will see the deep, dark fantasies of the Democrats in the House. Where are those sick fantasies — where do they originate from? You will see that they ask people about the pee tape of all things, of all things.

And I know it’s Mother’s Day, and I don’t want to talk like this. But this was the Russian dirt, OK, that came from Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign. They had these fantasies, whether they — and we know now that they didn’t even get them from Russians. They claimed they were getting them from Russians.

And here, at the same time, you have got the Democrats in the House of Representatives accusing the Trump campaign of coordinating with Russia, when the reality was — is that they were the ones who were paying for dirt that they thought came from Russians, and then asking about sick things like pee tapes and prostitutes to every one of these witnesses that came in.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: I think that’s the real revelation for the American people, is, they were using their own Russian dirt to ask questions.

And it was all fake, it was all phony the whole time. And the press was in on this too. It’s the cover-up. And I think that’s the main thing, is now you’re starting to see the piece s of the cover-up that I think are actually more important. And that’s why we — that’s why what happened this week with General Flynn being exonerated, it’s the first part of the cover-up, of the Democrats covering up for using this sick dirt that they paid for.