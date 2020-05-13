GOP Sen. Cassidy: ‘There’s a Shortage’ of Antibody and Antigen Tests

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that in the United States “there’s a shortage currently of antigen tests and of antibody tests.”

Cassidy said, “I think there’s a shortage currently of antigen tests and of antibody tests. I suspect most people who want a swab up their nose can get it, but if you want to see if you’ve been previously infected, there is a shortage of those. And there’s also a shortage of antigen tests. But they showed numbers that are credible that they’re increasing in their volume.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett