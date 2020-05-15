Report: Trump Planning to Partially Restore Funding to W.H.O.

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson reported on a draft letter on a planned partial refunding of the World Health Organization by the Trump administration, which states that the U.S. “will continue to partner and work with the World Health Organization and agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions.”

Carlson reported that the letter states, “Despite [its] shortcomings, I believe that the W.H.O. still has tremendous potential, and want to see the W.H.O live up to this potential, particularly now during this global crisis” and “That is why I’ve decided that the United States will continue to partner and work with the World Health Organization and agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions.”

Carlson also stated that President Trump has agreed to sign the letter, “if he hasn’t already.”

According to further reporting by FNC, the letter also criticizes the World Health Organization’s coronavirus response and calls for reforms of the organization such as a “universal review mechanism to publicly report on member state compliance with International Health Regulations” and insulation of the W.H.O.’s president from political pressure, in addition to “a fully independent assessment of the origin of this virus and the W.H.O. COVID-19 response.”

