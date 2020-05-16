Brooks: House Coronavirus Bill ‘a Political Ploy’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while states need more money, the House Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill is just “a political poster” and “a political ploy.”

Brooks stated, “It’s a political ploy. I think it’s a mistake to put…together a proposal where you’ve had no negotiations with the other side, where it’s clearly going to go nowhere in the Senate. It’s just a sort of a political poster that you’re putting up on the wall. I just think that’s a mistake. At the same time, I think we’re going to have to spend a lot more money. And the heart of this bill is correct, which is aid to states.”

