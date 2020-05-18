McCarthy: Democrats Are Using Coronavirus as ‘Opportunity to Enforce Their Socialism’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized his Democrat colleagues for using the pandemic to promote socialist governance in the United States and highlight Democrat priorities in the HEROES Act as examples.

“I’m not crazy about it,” he said. “Democrats are not crazy about it. Democrats talked about this bill going nowhere. And it’s really sickening that the Democrats are using this opportunity to enforce their socialism. Remember, what is this bill that they just passed on Friday? Well, it’s about pot, it’s about prisoners, it’s about politicizing election law, prioritizing illegal immigrants and pensions. These are all things that are socialist wish lists that they’ve been trying to pass long before COVID ever came to this land. And that’s exactly what they’re trying to do, knowing that it will not go anywhere.”

“They’re just using this as an opportunity to restructure government,” McCarthy continued. “And I’m not just saying that. That’s what Democrats say. Joe Biden said it the other day. Their whip said it, Clyburn. It goes beyond AOC. It’s now throughout the entire Democrat socialist base of what they want to utilize this opportunity to because when we wanted to help small businesses with their loans, Nancy Pelosi went to the freezer to stop it.”

McCarthy pointed to all of the items not related to coronavirus in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives effort, which he said was being used to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) more power.

“What I’m finding is, all the things that the Democrats advocated for, the reasons why Speaker Pelosi held up the CARES bill that dealt with unemployment, gave the small businesses the loans, was able to give the state and the hospitals money, she held it up because she wanted to change election law,” McCarthy said. “She wanted to focus on cannabis. She wanted to focus about pensions. Well, we were able to keep that out. Yes, she got more money for the Kennedy Center.”

“But now when the Democrats crafted their own bill, the focus was on those items, those socialism items that they wanted to bring up,” he continued. “Nothing about COVID. That is a waste of money. Three trillion dollars that never went through one committee. This was only written in Pelosi’s office. And they knew it wasn’t going anywhere. You talk to Democrats. They didn’t like it. They didn’t want it. And it’s the only reason she brought us back and to change the election law on how the House will work because the House is essential. We should be working. You have businesses across America that want to open again, and she keeps it closed to keep her — to give her more power.”

