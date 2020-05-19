Tucker Carlson on Pelosi’s Fat-Shaming Remarks: ‘People with Glass Faces Should Not Throw Stones’

Tuesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson took exception with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments questioning President Donald Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure to combat the symptoms from a potential coronavirus infection.

Carlson contrasts Pelosi’s views on Trump’s use of the pharmaceutical put on display during a CNN appearance a day earlier with her opinion on abortion.

“Nancy Pelosi believes abortion is a sacred medical decision,” Carlson said. “It’s a choice that involves a woman and her doctor, and that’s it. Everyone else can shut up and applaud. But on the question of how to treat the coronavirus, Pelosi is happy to judge. After Trump announced his physician gave him a drug called hydroxychloroquine as protection against the virus, Pelosi exploded. This is one medical decision Pelosi does not believe should remain between a patient and a doctor.”

Pelosi indicated to CNN’s Anderson Cooper she thought Trump’s use of the pharmaceutical was a bad choice in part because of Trump’s weight.

“Got that? Not only is Trump taking an ‘immoral’ pharmaceutical, but he’s fat,” he added. “‘Morbidly obese’ is how Pelosi put it. Now we make on this show a real effort not to mock people for how they look. It isn’t always easy, but we really do try. Nancy Pelosi should try, too. Why?”

After showing a recent picture of Pelosi, Carlson remarked, “She turned 80-years old in March. Does she look 80? No. More like 37. If you guessed diet and exercise, we’re not going to argue with you because we don’t know for sure. And we don’t really want to know. But we would remind the Speaker of the House that people with glass faces should not throw stones.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor