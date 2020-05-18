Pelosi: Not a Good Idea for ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump to Take Hydroxychloroquine

Monday on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued President Donald Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine because he was “morbidly obese.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Madam Speaker, what is your reaction to the president saying he is now taking hydroxychloroquine? Are you concerned?”

Pelosi said, “As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese they say.”

She added, “So I think it’s not a good idea.”

