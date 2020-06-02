Dallas Police Officer to Protesters: Be Peaceful, There Are Cops Who ‘Agree with You and Respect What You’re Doing’

A Dallas police officer stopped to kneel with protestors and show his support... “Understand there are police officers on this side that do agree with you and respect what you’re doing.” @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/aLYS8a4cdU

On Tuesday, a Dallas police officer knelt with protesters, asked them to remain peaceful, and told them “there are police officers on this side that do agree with you and respect what you’re doing.”

The officer began by challenging the protesters to “see this through. If it’s something important to you, see it through.” He also asked that they do so peacefully because “people have to live. They have to eat. Things of that nature”

He further explained that police officers are not the only part of the justice system, “It is a whole justice system. So, in order to change it. You’ve got to change everything.” And to do so, you have “to be willing to see it through. It’s just like I tell my kids, anything worth having is worth working for. And so, you can’t protest today and then next week, you’re not heard from, okay? So, if you want to see change, then you’ve got to see the whole change all the way through, okay?”

He concluded, “I ask each of you, while you’re out here protesting, while you’re trying to get change, things of that nature, please stay safe, do it the right way, and understand that there are police officers on this side that do agree with you and respect what you’re doing.”

