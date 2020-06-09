Kamala Harris on Police Reform: ‘There Needs to Be Accountability and Consequence for Anyone Who Breaks the Law and Breaks the Rules’

Tuesday on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democratic leadership unveiling legislation aiming to reform policing in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Harris voiced her support of police reform, saying that “there needs to be accountability and consequence for anyone who breaks the law and breaks the rules.” She added that policing in the United States “has been a long-standing issue.”

“People protesting in the streets are protesting what has been a long-standing issue in America,” Harris told host George Stephanopoulus. “That needs to be addressed. And it can be done in a way that does not require us to create fear in people. the reality of it all is this: there needs to be accountability and consequence for anyone who breaks the law and breaks the rules, and so what we’re talking about in our package of bills is doing just that.”

Stephanopoulos later asked Harris if she agreed with presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, who called for “conditioning federal aid to police” rather than defunding the police.

“Listen, Joe Biden believes that we need to reform the system, and I couldn’t agree with him more,” she replied.

