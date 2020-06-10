Seattle Officers Guild Pres: ‘The City Has Lost all the Political Will to Enforce the Rule of Law’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Michael Solan stated that a “fringe” is “stealing the peaceful protest message for justice for George Floyd” and the city of Seattle “has lost all the political will to enforce the rule of law.”

Solan said, “The city has lost all the political will to enforce the rule of law. There is an unreasonable, activist fringe that is unfortunately stealing the peaceful protest message for justice for George Floyd, and then now, they are occupying over a six-block area of the city of Seattle. It is absolutely unreasonable activism. And we are pulling our hair out. Because we are true public safety professionals that took an oath of service. And we are holding our elected leaders responsible for this travesty on the overall, amazing Seattle community that are law-abiding citizens, that are yearning for police officer, public safety services.”

He later added, “There is a tug-of-war at city hall for control, and police are stuck in the middle, and now look what happened. We’ve lost a precinct. Now, what’s next? Are we going to lose another precinct? The city council has removed our ability to have less lethal munitions for us to properly protect those facilities and protect ourselves. That has now been taken away. So, what’s left? How are we supposed to defend the rest of those precincts?”

