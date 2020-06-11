FNC’s Carlson Welcomes CHAZ to the Global Family of Nations — ‘Not a Big Deal, a Brand-New Nation Within Our Own Borders’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson used his opening monologue to welcome the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) to the world’s family of nations, which had apparently sprung up out of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Carlson called CHAZ “anarchy” and questioned why no Democrats in Washington, D.C. had said little about CHAZ.

“[S]o CHAZ is a nation without leaders. It is a flat system. It is anarchy. How long can it continue? Probably not very long. Anarchy isn’t built to last. In the end, the strong always dominate the week. And, in fact, it’s already happening. It took barely a day for the nation to get its first warlord, and it was quite a promotion for him. Just a week ago, Raz Simone was an up-and-coming rapper. He was also a super host for Airbnb. Now, he has a monarch. In videos taken within CHAZ, Simone is seen patrolling the area with his allies. They have guns. They’re declaring ‘we’re the police now.’ In one clip, the monarch’s men assault a citizen of CHAZ for spray painting graffiti inside the zone. Just like the mafia, CHAZ doesn’t put up with nonsense like that in their own neighborhood.”

“So that’s what’s happening inside of Seattle tonight — not a big deal, a brand-new nation within our own borders,” Carlson continued. “Yes, the last time that happened, it did kick off a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and lasted three years. But it is not a huge deal, and that may be why Democrats in Congress seem completely unaware that it’s happening. Nancy Pelosi has said nothing about it, and neither has Adam Schiff, and you’d think they’d have their finger on the pulse of the nation.”

