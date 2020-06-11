Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: ‘We Can’t Shut Down the Economy Again’

Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that shutting down the economy again to combat a potential second wave of coronavirus is not an option.

Mnuchin said, “We can’t shut down the economy again. I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage. And not just economic damage, but there are other areas, and we’ve talked about this of medical problems and everything else that gets put on hold. I think it was very prudent what the president did, but I think we’ve learned a lot.”

He added, “We have the Fed program, we have Main Street which is going to be now up and running, and we’re prepared to go back to Congress for more money to support the American worker. So we’re going to get everybody back to work. That’s my No. 1 job working with the president, and we’re going to do that.”

