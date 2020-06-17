Loeffler: Atlanta Police Not Showing Up ‘Is What I’ve Been Warning about’ with Defund the Police Movement

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said that she is concerned about the potential impacts to the safety of the city of Atlanta arising from officers not showing up to work and stated that “this is what I’ve been warning about with this defund the police movement.”

Host Shannon Bream asked, “Are you worried about reports tonight, and we’ve had pushback on this, we’re getting reports all over the place from police officials, union officials, others who are not directly tied to this, that there are a number of officers not showing up tonight. Are you worried about how that impacts their ability to protect the city of Atlanta?”

Loeffler responded, “Well, absolutely, Shannon. I mean, this is what I’ve been warning about with this defund the police movement. It’s a dangerous idea. It not only puts our communities at risk. But it puts the viability of our law enforcement community at risk. And we need to stand strong with law enforcement to help them protect our communities and not create this environment where police are looked at in a way that they aren’t creating the safety that they actually bring to our communities every day. And so, I have been warning about this, and I’ll continue to advocate to keep our law enforcement strong. But also to enact those reforms that might be needed to root out those that do wrong.”

