Carville: There’s a ‘Case’ for ‘Treason’ if Trump Knew About Russia Bounty

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Democratic strategist James Carville reacted to the report that Russian intelligence offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. soldiers by demanding answers from the White House about what members of the administration knew.

Carville argued there is a “case” to be made that President Donald Trump committed “treason” if he knew about the bounty prior to speaking to West Point soldiers at their graduation and still invited Russia President Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit.

“If the reporting is right and he knew about it, and he invited Putin to the G7, all right, there is a Carville case to make that this violates the treason provision in Article III of the United States Constitution, and people have to start reading Article III. Read what the definition of treason is,” Carville emphasized.

“I’m not saying that he did it,” he continued. “The Intelligence Committee has to call these people in and ascertain if this is right because if this is right, we could have this instance. So, we need answers. Again, Congresswoman Liz Cheney is as Republican as I am a Democrat — maybe more — wants answers, too. And we have to get answers to this. They’ve got to come pronto, like immediately. Maybe he has a defense to this. Maybe The New York Times made it all up. I doubt it, but maybe they did. Maybe it’s all fake news. But questions must be asked, and answers must be given. That is where you are.”

