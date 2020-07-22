Maxine Waters: Trump’s Paramilitary Are a ‘Trial Run’ — He is Organizing ‘to Not Accept’ Losing Election

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump ordering the use of federal police officers in Portland, OR and threatening to do the same in other cities to quell the ongoing protests was a “trial run,” which she said was a part of to “not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected.”

Waters said, “The people of this country need to be worried about what we’re seeing in Portland. We have these police officers or whomever they are, offices of agents of some kind that’s been organized by the president of the United States. He didn’t contact the local mayors. He didn’t contact the governors. Who are these people? Why did they have these uniforms on? We don’t have anything that identifies them. They have unmarked cars. They’re pulling people off the street into those cars.”

She added, “I want to tell you, Joy, this is what you see in countries where you have dictators. In third world countries, you have dictators who have paramilitary that they can call anytime they want. As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run of the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected. Is he going to pull out his military? Is he going to engage us? He has already alluded to there may be a civil war if he’s re-elected. This is dangerous.”

