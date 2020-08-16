Peter Navarro: Dems Want USPS to Be ‘Ballot-Harvesting Service’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of trying to turn the U.S. Postal Service into a “ballot harvesting service.”

Navarro said, “Let’s think about it. First, the irony of what’s getting Chuck and Nancy back to Washington; it’s not concern about the working men and women of America, who really need our help right now. They want to come back so they can rename the post office the United States ballot harvesting service. So it’s unfortunate we get these – in the middle of the election – we get all these new cycle things going on that they seize upon.”

On a deal for a new coronavirus relief package, Navarro said, “You can’t have either side cross the other’s red lines. What are the red lines here? The red lines are bailing out massive blue states that basically did not do a good job in terms of taking care of the public. A lot of those are sanctuary cities and states which basically got in to the hole they’re in by giving a bunch of money away to illegal aliens. So that’s clearly a red line there.”

He added, “Clearly, this president does not want to support ballot harvesting. Nancy and Chuck want a big amount for that. You know, there’s other things. You can’t make the Republicans pay for things like Planned Parenthood, and certainly, the Democrats have their red lines.”

