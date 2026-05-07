Democrats practice a “soft form of racism” with the policies they embrace, Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Rogers said that he would absolutely support the SAVE Act.

“We had a Chinese citizen — Chinese citizen from Ann Arbor in 2024 that they found who obviously registered and went and voted. Chinese citizen. He’s not American citizen. Chinese citizen. And Ann Arbor is where University of Michigan is, for your listeners,” Rogers explained.

“And so we know that in Macomb County, we had a clerk, a clerk there finds hundreds of illegal citizens here who were on the rolls that were not, should not have been eligible to vote, but they were in these jury pools, and they used the same lists to qualify people to vote,” he continued, emphasizing the importance of election integrity measures and explaining that these margins matter.

“When you have a race that was as close as three tenths of one percent out of 5.6 million votes, hundreds, and we know, if that’s just one little sample, there’s a lot more of that matters. It does matter. And if you want people to believe in your elections, you should, by any measurement, show an ID to vote,” Rogers said, noting that Democrats essentially practice a form of “soft racism” by claiming these basic requirements are too much for minorities to handle.

“The Democrats, I think, practice this soft form of racism that, ‘Oh, well, minorities can’t get a driver’s license.’ What are you talking about? That’s the most racist thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” Rogers said. “They can’t help themselves. And so this notion that people can’t get the driver’s license, and then they switch when black Americans came out and said, ‘That’s ridiculous. Stop saying that.’ Then they said, ‘Well… women can’t get [a] driver’s license,'” Rogers recalled.

“They’re crazy. [They] insulted half of the population of America. They’re the Democrats saying that women can’t get driver’s license. I just — this is crazy,” Rogers said.

“Let people believe in their elections again. And it’s really, really simple. Make sure that they have to throw down a driver’s license and say, ‘Hey, this is Mike Rogers. I’m here to vote.’ I think it’s a small price to pay for the greatest, you know, greatest opportunity to be able to impact your government every two and four years,” the Senate hopeful added.

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