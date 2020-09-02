Rand Paul: D.C. Should Lose Home Rule if They Can’t Maintain Order

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that Washington, D.C.’s home rule should be taken away if the city can’t keep calm and peace in the streets.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Should home rule be taken away from D.C. and returned to federal control if they can’t provide protection on the streets of the capital, senator?”

Paul responded, “Yes. D.C. is a unique thing set up by the Constitution, taken from the states. It’s not a state. It doesn’t have states’ rights. And a lot of the decisions are made by Congress. But I think really, if you can’t have calm or peace in your streets, that has to happen.”

Paul also said that when the decision on whether to charge the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor is handed down, “they’re already threatening to burn the city down. And we are going to preemptively need, and this is the job of the governor. It really has to be done by governors. That’s the way our laws are written. But if our governor doesn’t have the National Guard out to the tune of a couple of thousand soldiers on the day of that, it’s all on him if they burn Louisville down.”

