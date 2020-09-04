Michael Cohen: Trump Would ‘Start a War’ to Win — I Fear Won’t Be Peaceful Transition of Power

Michael Cohen tells @LesterHoltNBC that President Trump will do “anything and everything” to win another term. The White House calls his new book “fiction.” https://t.co/nyQh2nuVs1 Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews on Tuesday, September 8, for more of the interview. pic.twitter.com/pq7tjxfx3r

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said during an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that President Donald Trump would do anything to win.

Cohen said his biggest fear is there will not be a “peaceful transition of power in 2020.”

In the preview clip from the interview that airs on NBC next Tuesday, Cohen said, “Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win. I believe that includes manipulating the ballots. I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office. My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020.”

