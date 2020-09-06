GOP Sen. Barrasso: ‘When It Comes to This Vaccine, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Absolutely Wrong’

In an interview with this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) criticized the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket for questioning the legitimacy of the Trump administration coming out with a COVID-19 vaccine coming before the upcoming election.

Barrasso, a physician, said Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) comments were “irresponsible. She added both Harris and presidential nominee Joe Biden “are absolutely wrong” when it comes to politicizing the vaccine.

“Let me say this about Kamala Harris’ comments: This is somebody who has campaigned to take health insurance away from 160 million Americans who get it through work. This is someone who has campaigned to have taxpayers fund health insurance for illegal immigrants. This statement about the vaccine is her most irresponsible statement of all,” Barrasso advised. “I’m a doctor. I’m very encouraged by where we are with the vaccine. This is moving forward at warp speed. We’re in stage three trials. Multiple vaccines look like they’re going to work. We’re working on plans to get these to the states so that our healthcare workers can get them — the most vulnerable can get them, people with pre-existing conditions.”

He continued, “The vaccine is the path forward for all of America, and yet what we see is — and it’s not just Kamala Harris — 77-year-old Joe Biden said he wasn’t sure if the vaccine was safe or real. When it comes to this vaccine, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolutely wrong. Charles, I’ve written a piece on FoxNews.com about just how important it is for all of us to get the vaccine and to make sure that the scientists continue to work at this rapid pace.”

