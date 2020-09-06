Kamala Harris: Trump Has Been an ‘Abject Failure and Incompetent’ on Pandemic Response

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” called President Donald Trump “an abject failure and incompetent” on addressing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The junior California U.S. Senator referenced the economy as where Trump’s performance had been lacking.

Harris said, “I want the American people to be able to work. We have jobs are filled by the people who want to work and have the dignity that comes with good work. But there is no question that Donald Trump has been an abject failure and incompetent when it comes to addressing the severe job loss that has happened as a result of the pandemic because he has failed to address the pandemic itself.”

“And when we look at this path hopefully at some point to recovery, his perspective cannot be our perspective because his perspective for too long is to talk about how well the economy is doing based on how rich people are doing,” she continued. “We need to talk about how the economy is doing based on how working people are doing. And right now working people are suffering. People are standing or sitting in their cars in food lines for hours.”

