Pence: We’re ‘on Track’ to Have 100 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine Before December 31

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that there will be “tens of millions of doses” of a coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by the FDA, and that we are currently “on track to have one or more safe and effective coronavirus vaccines” before the end of 2020, and if that happens, he expects to have “100 million doses before December 31, and then hundreds of millions of doses as we go into 2021.”

Pence said, “[W]e think we may well be within a month or so of having the first safe and effective coronavirus vaccine in America and for the wider world. … [W]e’re manufacturing these vaccines as we speak. So, the very moment that one of those companies that are already in phase three clinical trials says that it’s safe, they submit it to the FDA, as soon as the FDA says it’s safe and effective, we will have tens of millions of doses available for the American people.”

He later added, “We’re on track to have one or more safe and effective coronavirus vaccines before the end of the year. We expect to have, if that’s the case, 100 million doses before December 31, and then hundreds of millions of doses as we go into 2021.”

