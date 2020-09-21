Blackburn: Trump’s ‘Constitutional Duty’ to Proceed with Supreme Court Nomination

On Sunday’s episode of Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told host Steve Hilton it was President Donald Trump’s “constitutional duty” to move ahead on filling the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“This is the President’s constitutional duty and 29 times, Presidents and the Senate of the same party have moved forward and have done the nomination in an election year,” Blackburn said. “You would have to go back to 1880 to find a time when they decided to leave a seat vacant. So one thing you can depend on is the Senate is going to do its job. Those of us at the Judiciary Committee will do our due diligence. We will prepare properly for the hearing. I look forward to voting for a constitutionalist to go on to the Supreme Court.”

“And I think it’s also important to keep in mind that we are fighting the party — or the party fighting this, that does not want to do this, that wants to delay,” she continued. “That is just having a good old fashioned come apart if you will. Steve, they are the ones that want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to fundamentally change it.”

