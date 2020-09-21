FNC’s Pirro: GOP Senators Opposing Trump SCOTUS Nomination Doing So for Their Own Race, Not the Constitution

Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro sees opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to proceed with nominating a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court from within the Republican caucus in the U.S. Senate as something that goes against the Constitution.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Monday, Pirro, host of FNC’s “Justice,” said that resistance from the likes of Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) as an exercise for winning their own political contests.

“If the Republicans give in — and I don’t think they will because you’ve got Mitch McConnell and you’ve got the president,” Pirro, the author of the forthcoming book “Don’t Lie to Me,” explained. “But if you’re referring to those senators who have indicated that they won’t vote out of respect for who knows what — obviously not out of respect for the Constitution. It’s not out of respect for the presidency. It’s out of respect for their own race. That’s what they’re looking to cover — whether it is Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski, who is not running until 2022. There’s no reason not to go forward.”

“I’m looking at the Constitution right now,” she continued. “The president nominates, and the Senate confirms. I’ve been saying it a million times — as Barack Obama, their leader, said, elections have consequences. The Democrats chose to get rid of the filibuster when it relates to the [Court]. Now they’ve got to deal with it. They can’t change the rules. They cannot talk about fairness. The law is clear. This has nothing to do with fairness.”

