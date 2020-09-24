McConnell: ‘Very Difficult to Predict’ How Justices Will Vote When They’re on SCOTUS

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that it is “very difficult” to predict how President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, or any Supreme Court nominee will vote once they get on the court.

McConnell said, “Well, it’s very difficult to predict how people vote when they get on the Supreme Court. It’s a lifetime appointment, the founders set it up that way on purpose, and predictions about how people are going to vote when they get on the supreme court have been consistently wrong. I mean, you should have heard the things that they said about John Paul Stevens or about David Souter, Republican presidential nominees, both of them turned out to be big liberals. So, it’s very difficult to predict how somebody is going to rule. Because once they put the black robe on, as Chief Justice Roberts said — or actually, Justice Gorsuch said last year, they don’t wear red robes or blue robes. They wear black robes.”

