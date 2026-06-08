Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man after what appears to have been an attempted beheading on the streets of Belfast on Monday evening.

One man has been hospitalised with “serious injuries”, and another was arrested following a stabbing incident in the Kinnaird Avenue area of Belfast at around 10:30 pm local time.

Alleged footage shared on social media appeared to show a man repeatedly stabbing at another man’s neck and head in an apparent beheading attempt. The man was then subdued by multiple men on the scene.

At the time of this reporting, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has so far not revealed any suspected motive or any information about the identity of the suspected attacker.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that it “understands” that police recovered a Stanley-style knife from the scene.

In a statement posted on social media, Belfast City Councillor Jordan Doran said: “Like many people across North Belfast, I have been left shocked and deeply concerned by footage circulating online from an incident in the Girdwood area.

“The scenes appear to show an extremely serious and violent assault taking place in a public street. Such levels of violence are completely unacceptable and have understandably caused significant fear and anxiety amongst local residents.”

The Democratic Unionist Party councillor added that the “public will rightly expect a swift, thorough and robust investigation by the PSNI. Anyone found responsible for criminal acts of this nature must face the full consequences of the law. There can be no excuses and no tolerance for such brutality on our streets.

“Many residents have contacted me expressing concerns about community safety and seeking reassurance following this incident. Those concerns are entirely understandable. People deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities, regardless of where they live.”

Doran concluded: “What is beyond dispute is that violence of this nature has no place in North Belfast. I will be engaging with the PSNI and relevant agencies as a matter of urgency to ensure residents receive the information and reassurance they deserve. North Belfast must remain a place where the rule of law is upheld. Where communities are safe and protected. Where people feel safe going about their daily lives.”

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police in north Belfast are currently in attendance at Kinnaird Avenue following the report of a stabbing incident shortly after 10.30 pm.

“A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is in police custody while a second man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

This story is developing…