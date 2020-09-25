Cory Gardner: ‘I Expect the Same Thing’ as Kavanaugh with Trump Pick — ‘This Isn’t Just About This Supreme Court Vacancy’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who faces a tough reelection bid ahead on November 3, discussed the upcoming debate in the U.S. Senate over President Donald Trump’s forthcoming Supreme Court pick.

Gardner noted Democrats have a stake a position on making filling a Supreme Court vacancy “an illegitimate function” of the Senate.

“Only Democrats seem to think on the far-left that filling a constitutional role is an illegitimate function of the United States Senate,” he said. “Look, I don’t think any time you place a justice on the Supreme Court who is going to uphold the law, who is going to follow the Constitution, that is a good thing for the country. That’s what we need, and that’s why I hope that the nominee that is put forward is somebody who meets the criteria of upholding the law, won’t legislate from the bench, following the Constitution.”

Gardner said he anticipated similar tactics for Trump’s upcoming pick that Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced in his confirmation hearing.

“Look, we had a process under Brett Kavanaugh that was an embarrassment,” Gardner said. “We had people pounding, trying to tear down the doors of the United States Supreme Court. We had people who were calling and leaving some of the most vicious and vile comments that I have ever heard as a policymaker. Seeing things being done that were shameful. And I expect the same thing, unfortunately, because the left — this isn’t just about this Supreme Court vacancy.”

“Look what they did, starting with — decades ago with Judge Bork,” he continued. “Look what they did with Alito. Look what they did to Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Alito’s wife — they brought her to tears in a committee hearing. And now, what we’re going to see is this amplified to a degree that we’ve never seen before. And I just — I pray for this country because I’m worried about what the left will do to tear this apart.”

