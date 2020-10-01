CNN’s Lemon on Trump Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘Is This a Moment of Reckoning for the President and This Administration?’

Early Friday on CNN, host Don Lemon asked network chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta to speculate if this might be a “moment of reckoning” for President Donald Trump and his administration given his and first lady Melanie Trump’s positive test for COVID-19.

“[I]s this a moment of reckoning for the president and this administration?” Lemon said. “For all of the — all of the pretending or looking the other way and trying to convince people otherwise of the science, for whatever reason — whether it was for, to make sure that he was re-elected, to make sure that he had high standing with the public, or just to — for whatever reason. because of the economy. is this now a moment of reckoning that — yes, this is real. it is not a hoax. it doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. It is time to take this seriously, and all the preventative measures that the scientists, the doctors, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, have been touting for so long?”

