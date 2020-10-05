Joy Behar: Trump’s Car Parade ‘Was Right Out of a Dictator’s Playbook’

Co-host Joy Behar said on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s motorcade drive outside of Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday was “was right out of a dictator’s playbook.”

Behar said, “Well, when I watched that — I’m watching that car, the parade yesterday with him in the car, that was right out of a dictator’s playbook, you know? Parade the dictator around so that the world and America — the country can see that he’s still alive and he’s still robust. But, you know, I thought to myself — usually, the hostages are not driving the car. The thing about getting it, he certainly gets it now. Now that I get it, this coronavirus, it’s not a hoax anymore. That’s what he learned. He didn’t learn that 200,000 people and counting have died from this.”

She added, “So you know they’re projecting 1 out of 10 in the world will have the coronavirus. That comes to— I figured the whole thing out— that’s about 750 million people will get it. In the Spanish flu, 500 million people got it because the population was lower in those days. But here’s the good news I wanted to say. The fact that he has the virus prevents other people from getting it now because he’s in quarantine, and he won’t be spreading it all over the place at his rallies. To his supporters who believe him, and don’t wear masks. So that’s the good part of this.”

