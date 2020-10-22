Schumer on Medicare for All under a Dem Majority: We’ll ‘Find the Strongest Thing That Gets the Most Votes’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to a question on whether he would bring Medicare for all up for a vote in the Senate if Democrats take the majority by stating that Democrats will “come together and find the strongest thing that gets the most votes.”

Schumer stated, “Look, we have to do much more to make health care more affordable and better for the vast majority of Americans. There are different ways, different proposals in our caucus to do it. But you will see strong healthcare legislation on the floor of the Senate.”

He added that his leadership team agrees “that we need big, strong change in health care. Different people have different paths to do it, should we get the majority, we’ll come together and find the strongest thing that gets the most votes.”

