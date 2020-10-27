Bobulinski: Biden’s Brother Said They Got Away with Dealings with ‘Plausible Deniability’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, responded to Bobulinski’s question on whether the Bidens were taking a political risk with their business dealings by saying, “plausible deniability.”

Host Tucker Carlson asked, “So, was it clear to you from the beginning that what Jim Biden was bringing to this deal was his relationship with Joe Biden?”

Bobulinski responded, “Yeah. 1000%, crystal clear. After I met with Joe Biden the morning of May 3 at the Milken Conference, and then was taken backstage after Joe had spoken, we joked around for about 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and then I walked him out to his car. I think he was — I think they referenced he was off to see the lt. governor. … And then after that, I went over to the Peninsula Hotel and I sat with Jim Biden for two hours, where Jim Biden walked through his history, in his own words, stating all the work and effort he did to get Joe Biden elected initially in Delaware and then through the family history and the role that he had played in it. … So, as I was listening to Jim walk through this…I’m thinking about the Biden family, like, how are they doing this, I know Joe decided not to run in 2016, but what if he ran in the future, aren’t they taking political risk or headline risk? And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, how are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned? And he looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, plausible deniability.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett