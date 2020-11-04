Van Jones: The Fact That It’s This Close ‘Hurts’

CNN’s Van Jones said Tuesday that “it hurts” that the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was so close.

Jones said, “I think a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight. I think there’s a lot of hurt out there. There’s a moral victory, and there’s a political victory. They’re not the same thing.”

He continued, “The political victory still may come. But I think for people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border, people sending their kids into schools where the n-word is now being used against them, for people seeing this wave of intolerance, they wanted a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country. And the fact that it’s this close, I think is — it hurts. It just hurts.”

He added, “I think people got their hopes up looking at those polls. The political victory, I think, is still possible because you still have Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Nebraska too. The political victory may yet come. But I’ve got to be honest tonight that I think there were people who were hoping for a big repudiation, and that has not yet come. And a lot of people are hurt and scared tonight in the Democratic party.”

