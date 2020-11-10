Rubio: GOP’s Future Is Appealing to Working Class Who Don’t Want Business Shut Down, Jobs Outsourced

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said the GOP’s future is as “a multiethnic, multiracial, working-class party,” and said that working-class people “don’t want their small businesses shut down. They take the pandemic seriously, but they have to make a living, and they’re tired of seeing their job sent to another country, and everyone telling them, in both parties, well, that’s just the way it works.”

Rubio said, “I think the future of the Republican Party is a multiethnic, multiracial, working-class party, and what I mean by working-class party are normal, hard-working, everyday people that don’t want to live in a city where there’s no police department, where people rampage through the streets every time they’re upset about something, where their kids are afraid that they’re going to fail a college course because — unless they agree with their crazy professor, where they’re afraid to speak out on what they believe on some issue because they might get fired from their job or they’re going to be called a racist because they wear a MAGA hat or have a sticker on their car, and people recoil at all this.”

Rubio added, “These are people that work hard and they don’t want their small businesses shut down. They take the pandemic seriously, but they have to make a living, and they’re tired of seeing their job sent to another country, and everyone telling them, in both parties, well, that’s just the way it works. It’s not working for them. And they don’t like crazy people, and a lot of the elements that control the Democratic Party today are crazy.”

Rubio further stated that while immigration is an important issue to Hispanic voters, it’s wrong to assume that immigrants and people who live in immigrant communities believe we shouldn’t have immigration laws.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett