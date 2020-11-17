CNN’s Cuomo: ‘For People Like Us, We Do the Job Based on Who’s in Power’

Monday, CNN “Cuomo Prime Time” host Chris Cuomo admitted journalists do their job “based on who’s in power.”

Right before handing it off to Cuomo, “Anderson Cooper 360” host Anderson Cooper highlighted that Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) claimed last week he would “step in” to ensure former Vice President Joe Biden would receive U.S. intelligence briefings by last Friday. Friday passed, and Biden did not yet have the briefings, but Lankford, in a Newsmax TV interview, slammed the mainstream media for twisting what he meant by “step in.”

Cuomo said that it will be “very interesting to see how the narrative unfolds” now.

“State TV has got some new competition, Anderson. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the narrative unfolds. You know, for people like us, we do the job based on who’s in power. But this is going to be very interesting,” Cuomo told Cooper.

“You notice what Lankford said there, how the media, not this network, is playing his words which were he would get involved,” he continued. “And now he isn’t. And we know why. He has no good reason. Thank you, my brother, for bringing it to light.”

