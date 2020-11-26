O’Brien: ‘There Are More’ Israel Peace Deals ‘Coming’

Ian Hanchett

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that more peace deals between Israel and other nations will come about.

O’Brien said, “[W]e have three peace deals with the Israelis between the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan. There are more coming. And one of the reasons that there’s an interest, I think, between the Arabs and the Israelis in getting together and putting aside old differences and embracing a common future which is great for their people and great for the economies of the region, is a shared distrust and dislike of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the largest state sponsor of terrorism, and is racing to get a nuclear weapon.”

.

