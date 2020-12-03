Biden: I’ll Keep Fauci on as Part of COVID Team, Chief Medical Adviser

During a portion of an interview with CNN released on Thursday, Joe Biden announced that White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci will stay on in his administration in “the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” and as a chief medical adviser and part of the coronavirus team.

Biden stated, “I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well and be part of the COVID team.”

