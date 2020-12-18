Mike Lee: GOP Doesn’t Want Coronavirus Relief Money to Be ‘Gigantic Bucket of Slush Funds’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) provided some insight on the ongoing coronavirus relief negotiations.

Lee said Congress expects to negotiate through the weekend and possibly into early next week to reach a deal. He added that Republicans are working to ensure the funds “don’t just become a gigantic bucket of slush funds” for the Joe Biden administration to have access to an endless amount of money.

“We are told that it will spill over in through the weekend,” Lee advised. “We are told that we need to expect to be here through the week, not just into it. We are buckling down to be here all weekend and perhaps into early next week.”

“Looks like you might be doubling the number of checks. I think that Senator Hawley and — believe it or not — Bernie Sanders are pushing to get a bigger stimulus check to people in this. Also, Senator Toomey is making sure that the faucet is shut off should Joe Biden become president, and they want to make sure that it just doesn’t become the fed just giving the … Biden administration an endless array of cash,” co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed out.

“Yes, and Senator Toomey has done fantastic work in this regard to make sure that these 13(3) funds don’t just become a gigantic bucket of slush funds to be used in whatever manner the Biden administration might want to use them for,” Lee replied. “I think he has done an outstanding job with that, and he needs to be congratulated.”

