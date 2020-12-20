Psaki: Trump’s Attendance at Inauguration ‘Not on The Top 10 List’ of Biden’s Priorities

Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s choice for White House press secretary, said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President-elect Joe Biden had not made it a priority to make sure President Donald Trump attends the inauguration.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “You have said several times, and it’s exactly right that a month from today, Joe Biden will be on the west front of the Capital and take the oath of office. Does the president-elect care whether Donald Trump attends the inauguration? Does he even want him there? ”

Psaki said, “I would say it’s not on the top 10 list, or even longer than that, of his focus of priorities at this point of time.”

She continued, “This is not a traditional transition. I will say we have had a great deal of cooperation from the men and women who have been serving the civil service at agencies across the government. That has been encouraging. They are the heart and soul of the government and how the government continues year after year after year under Democratic and Republican presidents. They have been limited cases of abrupt behavior including at times and the president himself, the president of the United States himself.”

She added, “We are not going to worry about that. Our focus is on getting the president-elect inaugurated, pursuing his agenda moving forward, getting the pandemic under control, taking on the herculean task of distributing the vaccine, which is going to be a big part of our focus in the first couple of months. So we are not too worried about who does or does not attend the inauguration.”

