Brzezinski to Viewers: ‘No Traveling, Don’t Gather — Not This Year’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski issued some guidance heading into the Christmas holiday as the nation continues to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) harped on saying he does not think people should travel right now “period,” Brzezinski asked viewers not to travel nor gather for the holiday.

“Listen, it’s hard to stop somebody in the United States of America from crossing from one state to another, but we clearly have a bunch of factors coming together right now which add up to a lot of concern: cold weather, holidays, fatigue, private setting transmission, lack of a national strategy,” Murphy lamented. “Those five factors … in addition to the expected second wave have led to a surge. There’s no question about it. And I think it gets worse before it gets better. And the holidays to your very good question are a big contributing factor. We want folks to stay home and stay small. That’s my message.”

“All right,” Brzezinski said to conclude the interview with Murphy. “New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, thank you very much for being on this morning. And again, yes, no traveling. Don’t gather. Not this year.”

